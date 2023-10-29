Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Cuts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $228.92 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

