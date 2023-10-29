Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Cuts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,218,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,771,000 after purchasing an additional 577,293 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in CME Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 7,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,632 shares of company stock worth $10,188,557. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CME Group

CME Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CME opened at $209.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.