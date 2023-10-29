Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $420,569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 616.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 1,155,120 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Loews by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 187,528 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.71. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

