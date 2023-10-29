Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 103,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 2.6 %

MRK opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $260.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

