Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 1.1% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 15.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 12.0% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in General Mills by 46.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,216,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,310,000 after purchasing an additional 384,666 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 59.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

