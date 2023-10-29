Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $1.31 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 1.5% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day moving average of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

