Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,772,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.56%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

