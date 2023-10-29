Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $648,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,446.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,528.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,528.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,106 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

