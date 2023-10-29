Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $755,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $234.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.46 and a 200-day moving average of $279.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.21.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

