Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $559,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in FOX by 2.6% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

