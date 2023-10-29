Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 81.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after buying an additional 1,128,533 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LW opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

