Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 1.0% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $448.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $435.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.34. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $465.90.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.