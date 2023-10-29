Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 2,488 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Republic Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after buying an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $146.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

