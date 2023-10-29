Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 6,461 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 167,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,475,000 after buying an additional 145,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Campbell Soup

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.