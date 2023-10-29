Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY23 guidance to ~$3.21-3.24 EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

