Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48-$3.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.55 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.38.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of COLM opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Articles

