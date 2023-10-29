Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $162,607.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,656.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,957 shares of company stock worth $334,258. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

