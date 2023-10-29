Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Commerce Bancshares worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,853.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,957 shares of company stock worth $334,258 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

