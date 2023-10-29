Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 10,216 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 4.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.0 %

TMUS stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,429,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,459. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.03.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.89.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

