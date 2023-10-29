Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 3,483 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 281,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,523,000 after buying an additional 33,754 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 514,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,420,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.6 %

MRK traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.82. 8,933,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,118,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

