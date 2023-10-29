Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 36,088 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,088 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 9.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $76,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,948,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,330,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $163.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

