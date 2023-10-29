Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 38,871 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,871 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 742,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,308 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 844,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 77.8% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 89,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,849,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,452,804. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

