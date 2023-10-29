Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,620,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 4.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,677 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,028 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.