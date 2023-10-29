Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DUK traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,161. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

