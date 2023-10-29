Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.77 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.30. 94,881,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,518,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

