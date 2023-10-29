Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. 23,924,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,201,464. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

