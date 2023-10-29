Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 216.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,581 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,877,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,726,804. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

