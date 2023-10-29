Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 835.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 0.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.68. 1,427,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,838. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

