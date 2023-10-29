Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,248.63.

Booking stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,746.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,771.32 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,036.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,857.51. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

