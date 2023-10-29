Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,999 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in HP were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,464,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,331,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HP

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.