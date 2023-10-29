Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 3,000 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 0.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.8 %

AMT traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.99. 2,829,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,475. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

