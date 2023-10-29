Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.33. 10,300,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,356,156. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

