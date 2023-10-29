Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Up 40.2% in October

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 329,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 285,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after buying an additional 53,347 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,127,704 shares during the period. 3.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

