Comparing Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) and Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) and Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bird Construction and Eiffage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Construction 0 0 2 1 3.33 Eiffage 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bird Construction currently has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 68.33%. Given Bird Construction’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bird Construction is more favorable than Eiffage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

45.3% of Bird Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bird Construction and Eiffage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A Eiffage N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bird Construction and Eiffage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A $0.68 10.97 Eiffage N/A N/A N/A $0.60 29.67

Bird Construction is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiffage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bird Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Eiffage pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bird Construction pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eiffage pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bird Construction beats Eiffage on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bird Construction



Bird Construction Inc. provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication. The company also engages in the civil construction operations, such as site preparation and earthworks, underground piping, utilities and foundation, and other concrete services, as well as mine support and greenfield and brownfield hydroelectric construction service; and civil infrastructure operations comprising road, bridge, rail, and underground utilities installation. In addition, it constructs and retrofits institutional facilities, include healthcare facilities, post-secondary education facilities, K-12 schools, recreation facilities, public transportation facilities, prisons, courthouses, government buildings, and long term care and senior housing facilities; and constructs and residential sector, include new construction and retrofit of data centers, office buildings, retail facilities, film studio infrastructure, hotels, and mixed-use mid- to high-rise residential buildings. Further, it offers electrical and related system services, which include electrical and mechanical infrastructure design and installation, data communications, security, and lifecycle services. It serves clients in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, renewables, water and wastewater, nuclear, infrastructure, and residential sectors. Bird Construction Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Eiffage



Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments. The Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services. The Infrastructure segment is involved in undertaking civil engineering, road and rail design and construction, drainage, earthworks, and metallic construction. The Energy Systems segment designs, constructs, integrates, operates, and maintains energy and telecommunication systems and equipment. The Concessions segment constructs and manages concession contracts and public-private partnerships. The company was founded in 1844 and is based in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

