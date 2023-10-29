Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,000. Oracle comprises approximately 1.6% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 55,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,292,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $153,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,207,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.91. The company has a market cap of $276.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

