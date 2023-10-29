Concentric Capital Strategies LP Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 120.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.3% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $255.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,178. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

