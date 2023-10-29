Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $9.87 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares during the period. AGCO comprises 2.0% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.10% of AGCO worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 737,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after buying an additional 118,750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $110.64. The company had a trading volume of 644,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,161. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.