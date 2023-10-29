Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the September 30th total of 64,500 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 792,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Price Performance

CNXA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 234,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,831. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative return on equity of 198.09% and a negative net margin of 716.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.

