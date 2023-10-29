Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $519,380,000,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $87.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

