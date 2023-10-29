Contrasting Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) & Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Opera has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jamf has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Opera and Jamf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jamf 0 0 6 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Opera presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.87%. Jamf has a consensus target price of $26.43, indicating a potential upside of 73.19%. Given Jamf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than Opera.

8.8% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Jamf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opera and Jamf’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $362.81 million 2.32 $15.03 million $0.72 16.50 Jamf $478.78 million 4.00 -$141.30 million ($0.92) -16.59

Opera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 17.57% 8.00% 7.29% Jamf -21.63% -7.26% -3.34%

Summary

Opera beats Jamf on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It also provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform. It operates in Nigeria, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, England, South Africa, Kenya, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, that provides purpose-built endpoint security and MTD for Mac and mobile devices; Jamf Safe Internet, that help schools protect minors from harmful content on the internet; Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and ZecOps, an ADR solution for mobile devices that gives organizations the ability to extract critical device telemetry. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

