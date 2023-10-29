Contrasting RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) & HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and HashiCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $1.79 billion 0.06 -$261.51 million ($19.48) -0.31 HashiCorp $475.89 million 7.98 -$274.30 million ($1.26) -15.55

Profitability

RumbleON has higher revenue and earnings than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RumbleON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares RumbleON and HashiCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -20.09% -2.07% -0.50% HashiCorp -44.42% -19.94% -15.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for RumbleON and HashiCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 4 0 3.00 HashiCorp 0 5 11 0 2.69

RumbleON currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. HashiCorp has a consensus price target of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 75.60%. Given HashiCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than RumbleON.

Risk and Volatility

RumbleON has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HashiCorp has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RumbleON beats HashiCorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

