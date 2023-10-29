Contrasting Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tingo Group and Oatly Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.06 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Oatly Group $722.24 million 0.37 -$392.57 million ($0.67) -0.68

Tingo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Oatly Group 1 3 4 0 2.38

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tingo Group and Oatly Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Oatly Group has a consensus price target of $2.89, suggesting a potential upside of 534.89%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oatly Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 12.76% 47.85% 19.01% Oatly Group -51.37% -52.81% -30.99%

Summary

Tingo Group beats Oatly Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

