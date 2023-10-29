Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stock Position Boosted by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60,316 shares during the period. Copa accounts for 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 1.22% of Copa worth $53,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Copa Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.07. The company had a trading volume of 250,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.36. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.