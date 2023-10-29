Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.89.

GLW stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

