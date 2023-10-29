Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corning by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 249.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

