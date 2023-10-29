Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Update

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 380,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydraulic, biomass, solar thermal, and green hydrogen power projects.

