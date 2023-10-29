Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.23–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion. Corteva also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Corteva Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.05.

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

