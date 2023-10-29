Corundum Trust Company INC Invests $582,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $255.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

