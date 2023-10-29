Corundum Trust Company INC Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 5.6% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $67.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.