Corundum Trust Company INC Takes $107,000 Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PSP stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $185.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $56.72.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

